This Week's Press goes deep into the water issue

In this week's Crittenden Press full edition is our most comprehensive coverage yet of Marion's drinking water issue, which is potentially just a few dry days from becoming a real crisis. Read the whole story in your community newspaper. On sale now at local newsstands and vendors across Marion, Fredonia and Salem.
Also in this week's newspaper you can read about who's running for mayor, city council and school board.
Our annual Graduation Section is also included in this week's full edition.
The Crittenden Press is your primary source of news and information for this community. We’re proud to serve our community and we take great pride in bringing you real news, sports reporting and other information that helps you know what’s going on in town and across the county. Help ensure that real reporting continues in this community by subscribing today. You can subscribe online to the full version of the newspaper for only $2.95 a month. Try out new e-Edition newspaper emailed straight to your inbox every Wednesday. Click here to subscribe.
Copyright 2022
The Crittenden Press