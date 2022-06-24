Water: City now drawing from county

|Bottled water is available at the armory.
See Distribution Schedule Here.
The City of Marion said in a news release that it's now receiving about 8 percent of its daily water needs from Crittenden-Livingston.
Distribution of bottled water continues today at the former armory on Rochester Street. Today, individuals whose names begin with H through L will be able to pick up 3 gallons of bottled water per individual in the household. See the alphabetized distribution schedule here. This distribution is for residential customers only. Identification is required.
After the first round of bottled water distribution, the number of gallons per family could be reduced if inventories are unable to be rebuilt. Lines were long at the water distribution center early Thursday, but it tapered off by midday. Members of Life in Christ Church helped administer distribution yesterday. Kentucky National Guard soldiers are also involved the distribution process. If any church, group or individual wants to volunteer at the distribution center, register first at city hall. Volunteers are needed for short shifts each day.
Efforts continue to find a short-term remedy to the water crisis, and a longer-term solution. In the short term, Marion continues to explore a possible connection to water districts in Webster County, Sturgis and Princeton.
A water tank that can hold almost a day's worth of drinking water will continued being repaired and hopefully put into service today. When it does, Marion will have two storage tanks in operation on above the town on Wilson Hill.
Officials are asking water customers to notify city hall immediately if a leak is detected anywhere in the drinking water distribution system. They ask that homeowners be alert to leaky faucets and toilets.
At Dycusburg today, local crews from the city, county and National Guard will continue working to build a water pumping system so Marion can draw raw water from the Cumberland River then dump it into Old City Lake to supplement its raw water level. Tanker trucks from the National Guard hope to be convoying water from Dycusburg landing to Marion by early afternoon.