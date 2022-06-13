YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, June 13, 2022
Hurricane Camp Meeting begins tonight
Held since 1888, the non-denominational, revival event includes a youth camp during the day and nightly meals, singing and worship.
Evangelist this year is Bro. Steve Stone with music every night by the Stone Family, plus appearances by Classy and Grassy on Monday and Bro. Danny Hinchee on Sunday, June 19.
Hurricane Camp Meeting is held on the grounds of Hurricane Church off Ky. 135 on Hurricane Church Road.
Meals will be served starting at 5:30 each evening with services to beginning at 7 p.m. On Sunday, the last day of Camp Meeting, there will be services at 11 a.m., and 7 p.m. Parent Night is Thursday.
