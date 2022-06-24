Beware of water tanker trucks on local highways

|Illustration only. Actual tankers may differ.
These 2,000-gallon Kentucky National Guard tankers will be running seven days a week. Trucks will use two different routes going to and from the Cumberland River landing at Dycusburg.
The empty route from Marion will be southward on Mott City Road then along KY 70 to Dycusburg. The return trip loaded with water will be along KY 902 from Dycusburg to Fredonia then northward on US 641.
The dual routes are planned to keep these large rigs from having to pass one another on narrow highways between town and Dycusburg, according to Emergency Management Director Jason Hurley.
Some water hauling could begin late this afternoon, but beginning Saturday there will multiple trips per day and multiple vehicles making the hauls. The National Guard is moving the raw water to Old City Lake.
About 70,000 to 80,000 gallons are expected to be hauled daily. Marion’s daily demand for drinking water is just under 500,000 gallons.