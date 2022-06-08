City's raw water supply less than believed

Marion’s raw water supply is significantly less than previously estimated, prompting city leaders to issue a news release Wednesday spelling out a potential for a greater crisis.
The City of Marion learned this week results from a Kentucky Division of Water’s analysis of Old City Lake, which is currently the town’s only source of raw water. Marion leaders had largely relied on historic documentation several days ago when they said Old City Lake was holding about 12 million gallons, or roughly 25 days of raw water. Now, the state’s analysis has found that it’s holding only 8 million gallons. That’s about 17 days of raw water, which can be processed at the nearby plant to make drinking water.
In times of normal precipitation, there could potentially be adequate rainfall to maintain an adequate amount of raw water in the lake to meet needs of the city’s 1,500 customers. If it turns off dry this summer, there could be a crisis.
“In the event of a prolonged drought or limited rainfall, the city is in danger of exhausting the water supply,” City Administrator Adam Ledford said in the news release. “Everyone should be doing their part to eliminate non-essential water use at home and at work.”
The city issued a conserve water order earlier this spring when problems arose at Lake George, which has traditionally been Marion’s secondary source of raw water. It held about a year’s supply, but was drained earlier this spring when the levee began to fail.
“In an effort to extend our limited supply, the city is working with the Division of Water, Water Supply, Crittenden-Livingston Water District and Webster County Water District to provide around 4 million gallons monthly to augment our usage,” the city’s news release said.
Four million gallons a month is less than one-third the drinking water Marion needs to meet typical demand.
“Furthermore, the city is working with two engineering firms who are working on options to expand available storage of drinkable water as well as utilizing the basin of Lake George to supplement water needs,” Ledford said in the statement.
“I will ask that everyone proceed forward with good judgment and be fully aware of the risk the summer months provide to a sufficient supply of water,” Ledford said in the news release. “The City of Marion remains committed to exhausting all short-term water supply options while also proceeding forward with organization a long-term solution. Please remember that we are all in this together and individually we can take steps to prolong the water supply.”