DONE DEAL: Ferry contract agreement complete

Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom said last-minute work between local leaders, the ferry operator and the two states prevented a temporary shutdown.
"Given we have the holiday weekend coming up, it was imperative to all of western Kentucky and southern Illinois that we ensured operations were not disrupted," Newcom said.
Today was the deadline for a deal in order to avoid any type of closure.
Illinois and Kentucky have a contract with the Cave In Rock Ferry Authority which then contracts operation of the service to Lonnie Lewis of Hardin County, Ill.
There has been a ferry at Cave In Rock for more 200 years. The current operator has managed it for the past 28 and says he wants to continue.