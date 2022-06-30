DONE DEAL: Ferry contract agreement complete

Without contract Ferry will close Friday THE CRITTENDEN PRESS | COPYRIGHT 2022 Updates with more information 3pm Monday With just days remaining on its current two-year contract, th...

Soldiers hauling water to Marion Kentucky National Guard hauled 49,000 gallons of water from the Cumberland River Saturday to Marion’s Old City Lake in support of the town’s...

Guard tanker crashes on KY 902 A military tanker transporting water from the Cumberland River to Marion's Old City Lake crashed on KY 902 between Fredonia and Dycusbur...

Beware of water tanker trucks on local highways Illustration only. Actual tankers may differ. Motorists in the southern part of Crittenden County and near Fredonia in Caldwell County are u...