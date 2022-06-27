Without contract Ferry will close Friday

THE CRITTENDEN PRESS | COPYRIGHT 2022Updates with more information 3pm Monday
The current contract expires Thursday.
Illinois and Kentucky have a contract with the Cave In Rock Ferry Authority which then contracts operation of the service to Lonnie Lewis of Hardin County, Ill. The ferry authority is waiting on transportation officials in Frankfort, Ky., to respond to the latest contract changes. Negotiations have been ongoing since January.
Lewis, the Cave In Rock Ferry operator, hopes the impasse is broken before later this week.
“We will not be able to open Friday without a new a contract,” Lewis told The Crittenden Press this morning.
Local leaders and the Cave In Rock Ferry Authority are working with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials trying to prevent a shutdown like the one a few years ago.
Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom says he's confident a contract will be executed before the deadline.
There has been a ferry at Cave In Rock for more 200 years. Lewis has operated it for the past 28 and says he wants to continue.