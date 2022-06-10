City leaders continue to search for water answers

Hogrock this week at Cave In Rock Hogrock, the adult-only event held annually in Cave In Rock, Ill., is set for this week, June 9-12. Travelers headed to the four-day party ...

Rocket Youth Football Camp in June Rocket Youth Football Camp will be June 20-22 on the high school campus. The camp is for youngsters age 5-15. Cost is $30 and there is a di...

City's raw water supply less than believed Marion’s raw water supply is significantly less than previously estimated, prompting city leaders to issue a news release Wednesday spelling...

Teenager hit by car on Main Street A 13-year-old pedestrian was hit by a motorist on Main Street near C-Plant Federal Credit Union around 5:30 p.m., today. The boy was LifeFli...