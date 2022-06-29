Tapestry next on Fohs Hall event calendar

|Click Image to Enlarge
Crittenden County's premiere venue for arts and cultural events will
host a return of The Tapestry, a rock and opera blend of music that will feature selections July 23 of The Beatles' Abbey Road soundtrack.
Tickets for The Tapestry event can be purchased at Bowtanicals or The Crittenden Press beginning July 1.
Other highlights on the Fohs Hall calendar include the Gospel Gathering, Old Kentucky Hayride, Terry Mike Jeffrey and a return of the Paducah Symphony Orchestra.
Visit fohshall.org for more details.