Class of 2022 conferred diplomas Friday Click image to enlarge Diplomas were conferred Friday night to Crittenden County High School's Class of 2022. A near capacity crowd at R...

Ask about First United line of credit Click Image to Enlarge Have you considered a home equity line of credit? Talk to Charlie Day at First United Bank in Marion to determine wh...

FAWNING SEASON: What to do and don't A brand new fawn crossed the road this morning in Crittenden County. As more people venture outdoors with the onset of warmer weather, encou...