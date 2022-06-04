Deadline for mayor, city council is Tuesday

Days away from the filing deadline for non-partisan races in the November general election, a handful of candidates have signed up to run for Marion mayor and city council.
Three are seeking to become the town's new mayor and eight individuals have filed to run for city council. Six will be elected to the council.
Filing deadline is this week at 4pm on Tuesday, June 7.
Registered to run for mayor are current city council members Phyllis Sykes, a former teacher, and Donnie Arflack, a former healthcare worker and longtime rescue squad chief. Austin Valentine, an instructor at the Earl C. Clements Job Corps, has also filed.
Two incumbents have filed to seek re-election on the council. They are Mike Byford and Dwight Sherer. The rest are Taylor Davis, Troy McGahan, Marty Wallace, Bobby Belt and Thom Hawthorne and his sister Tracy Cook.