Rocket Youth Football Camp in June

Rocket Youth Football Camp will be June 20-22 on the high school campus.
The camp is for youngsters age 5-15. Cost is $30 and there is a discount for families with multiple children.
Camp is from 9-11:30 a.m., daily with lunch served afterwards. Registration will be held on the first day of camp starting at 8:30 a.m.
Each camper will receive instruction in all facets of football from the Crittenden County High School coaching staff and current CCHS players. Campers will also receive a T-shirt. There will be flag football games at the end of workouts each day.