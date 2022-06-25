Work on 2 county bridges will alter traffic

City news release on water issue Click Image to Enlarge News release provided by City of Marion posted In its entirety as released

County water now flowing into Marion Water from a collaboration between Webster County and Crittenden-Livingston Water Districts is now flowing in Crittenden County, determining...

WATER: Marion's daily news release on Tuesday June 21, 2022 - Press Release from City of Marion The City of Marion released information today to begin distributing water to city residen...

WATER: City issues Monday news release Below is the City of Marion's official news release issued today with an update on the water crisis. Today city officials met with the D...