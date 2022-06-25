Work on 2 county bridges will alter traffic

The one-lane bridge on KY 135 between KY 91 and Tolu will be closed for about two weeks in July while repairs are made.
Work crews are planning deck maintenance and joint work on the Hurricane Creek Bridge.
Also, the Piney Creek Bridge on KY 506 at the county line will be getting some repairs next month.
Traffic will be restricted to one lane with alternating flow controlled by an automated signal. Work at the Piney Creek Bridge is expected to take about 30 days to complete, weather permitting.
These jobs are tentatively set to begin around July 5.