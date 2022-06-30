Volunteers needed for water center

The Kentucky National Guard's mission at the former armory will be complete today. The Guard's job was only to help get the center set up and going. Now, volunteer manpower is needed at the site.
Helps is needed in short shifts to load bottled water into vehicles.
Churches, organizations or individual can volunteer. Ask to be scheduled as a helper by calling Marion City Hall at 270-965-2266 between 9 a.m., and 4:30 p.m.
The new schedule for bottled water distribution at the former armory is last names A-M on Thursdays and N-Z on Fridays until further notice.
The distribution center opens at 9 a.m., and closes at 6 p.m. It is also closed between noon and 2 p.m.
Beginning today, city residents will receive about 2 gallons of water per person in a household, which is a gallon less than previous days.