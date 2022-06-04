Bridge width restriction at Smithland

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to place a daytime lane and load width restriction on the U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland starting Tuesday, June 7.
This lane and 8-foot maximum load width restriction is to allow a detailed inspection of the bridge structure. The restriction is expected to be in place Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m., to about 3 p.m., each day.
Motorists should be prepared to encounter one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers and inspection personnel are working along the bridge is close proximity to traffic flow.
The width restriction is required due to the use of a UBIV- Under Bridge Inspection Vehicle placed on the bridge deck to allow inspectors to reach all elements of the bridge structure. Some minor delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment to facilitate the inspection.
All Kentucky bridges get a detailed inspection every two years, with long-span lake and river bridges getting an extra walk-through inspection annually. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is responsible for inspecting all bridges on public roadways in the Commonwealth.