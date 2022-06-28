Senator pays visit to Marion; talks water

Nearly 50 people listen to U.S. Sen. Rand Paul during a brief meeting Tuesday afternoon inside an upstairs conference room at Farmers Bank. Paul discussed a number of issues, including Marion’s water woes.
The Republican senator from Bowling Green spoke on a variety of issues, including vaccines, pandemic relief funds, the economy, federal budget and his persistent criticism of COVID-19 lockdowns.
The City of Marion has made changes to the way it will give away free water. The new schedule for bottled water distribution at the former armory is last names A-M on Thursdays and N-Z on Fridays, until further notice. The distribution center opens at 9 a.m., and closes at 6 p.m. It is also closed between noon and 2 p.m. Beginning Thursday, city residents will receive about 2 gallons of water per person in a household, which is a gallon less than in previous days.