The Paducah Chiefs and the Owensboro River Dawgs will meet on neutral territory in Marion for an evening game featuring several players from the region.
The event has been orchestrated by Mr. Baseball himself,
Gordon Guess of Marion, on the field where the Marion
Bobcats once played. Guess was instrumental in bringing the Marion Bobcats to Crittenden County.
First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. Concessions will be available.
The game is being made possible thanks to local sponsors: Marion Tourism Commission, Johnson's Furniture, Frazer Law, The Peoples Bank and Farmers Bank & Trust Co.