Last Chance to Avoid Delinquent Tax List

The tax sale will be held Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, beginning at 9 a.m. CDT. All interested participants must register with the County Clerk’s office by the close of business on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Please contact the County Clerk’s office or visit crittenden.clerkinfo.net if you need more information about the tax sale registration process, the required registration fee or the deposit amounts needed. Taxpayers can continue to pay their delinquent tax bills to the County Clerk’s office any time prior to the tax sale.
Please Note: All payments must be received in the County Clerk’s office prior to the tax sale date listed in this advertisement. Payments received after the tax sale has been conducted will be returned without exception. Personal and business checks are not acceptable forms of payment.
Some delinquencies, although they have been advertised, will be excluded from the tax sale in accordance with the provisions of KRS 134.504(10)(b).
If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact Crittenden County Clerk’s Office at 270-965-3403.
