Marion asks state to manage water crisis

Without contract Ferry will close Friday THE CRITTENDEN PRESS | COPYRIGHT 2022 Updates with more information 3pm Monday With just days remaining on its current two-year contract, th...

Guard tanker crashes on KY 902 A military tanker transporting water from the Cumberland River to Marion's Old City Lake crashed on KY 902 between Fredonia and Dycusbur...

Soldiers hauling water to Marion Kentucky National Guard hauled 49,000 gallons of water from the Cumberland River Saturday to Marion’s Old City Lake in support of the town’s...

Work on 2 county bridges will alter traffic The one-lane bridge on KY 135 between KY 91 and Tolu will be closed for about two weeks in July while repairs are made. Work crews are pla...