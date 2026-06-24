Agriculture Hall of Fame seeking nominations

Recipients may be farmers or others who have supported agriculture, including loan officers, government officials, ag-business professionals and farm families. Nominees may be living or deceased. Nomination packets are available at the Crittenden County Extension Office and must be returned by the close of business July 2.
For more information, call 270-965-5236 or email deanna.brasher@uky.edu.
Past inductees have been Virgil Cook 2021, Jack Voss 2021, Tommy Chandler 2022, Larry Parish 2023, Wade & Sue Buntin 2024 and Carol Hendrix 2025.
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