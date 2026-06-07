Hogrock is June 10-14

The 30th annual Hogrock River Rally will return to southern Illinois June 10-14, celebrating three decades of one of the region’s best-known motorcycle and music events. Traffic along routes through western Kentucky, particularly on KY 91 toward the ferry, is often heavy with bikers, campers and support vehicles.
Organizers are promoting the milestone event as the “Dirty 30,” featuring five days of live music, camping, vendors, biker activities, food and entertainment at the Hogrock Campground and Music Venue in Cave-In-Rock. The rally is expected to draw motorcycle enthusiasts from across the Midwest for what organizers describe as a weekend of nonstop music. Activities will include multiple music stages, tent and RV camping, cabin rentals, biker-friendly attractions, food vendors and special anniversary events commemorating 30 years of Hogrock history.
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