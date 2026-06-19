Frontier Days in Cave-In-Rock this weekend

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Saturday's activities begin at 9 a.m. with gospel music and FFA horseshoe pitching, followed by children's games, fire hose bowling, a dunking booth and free family activities at First Christian Church. The annual car show will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Main Street, with awards presented at 2 p.m. A free ice cream social honoring Ramona Douglas and the late John Douglas will be held at 3:15 p.m., followed by the Frontier Days Parade at 3:30 p.m. The day concludes with bingo at 5 p.m. and live music by Crossroads from 5 to 9 p.m.
Sunday's activities include a riverfront worship service at 11 a.m. hosted by First Christian Church of Cave-In-Rock, with Minister Brandon McCain delivering the message. Food vendors will be available throughout the weekend, offering barbecue, carnival favorites, hamburgers, brats, Mexican food and sweets. Organizers encourage visitors to bring lawn chairs and enjoy the festivities along the Cave-In-Rock riverfront.
For more information, listen to our Monday podcast at The Press Online.
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