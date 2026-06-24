Crash victims have Crittenden County connection

According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, a 5-year-old boy and a 61-year-old man died from injuries sustained in the collision, which occurred just before 2:30 p.m. east of Ledbetter.
Two additional children and two other adults were airlifted to out-of-state hospitals for treatment. Authorities have not released the names of those involved.
Multiple sources have indicated that several of the occupants involved in the crash have ties to Crittenden County, although officials have not yet released any identifying information.
U.S. 60 was closed for several hours while emergency personnel responded and investigators processed the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.
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