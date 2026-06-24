Section of Ohio River Crossing near Completion

The section, which began in fall 2024, includes three new approach bridges and connecting roadways in Evansville. The infrastructure is being built to provide all-weather construction access across the flood-prone Ohio River bottoms for construction of the future I-69 bridge linking Evansville and Henderson.
Crews are currently building the southbound lanes of the approach bridges, which will be used during construction of the river crossing. Northbound lanes will be added as part of the main bridge project, known as Section 2.
The three bridges contain nearly 200 precast concrete beams ranging from 125 to 188 feet in length, among the largest used in Midwest construction projects. The longest bridge stretches nearly 4,000 feet and required four separate concrete deck pours, each lasting about 12 hours and using as many as 185 truckloads of concrete.
Concrete deck work has been completed on two of the three bridges. The final deck pour is expected to be finished later this summer.
Remaining work includes embankment construction, bridge finishing work, installation of roadway signs and seeding. The project's final phase will return northbound I-69 traffic south of Green River Road to its original lane configuration and speed limit.
Although the approach bridges will be completed this year, they will not open to public traffic until the new Ohio River bridge is finished.
Three teams are expected to submit price and technical proposals this fall for Section 2, the main river crossing. The contract is expected to be awarded in late 2026, with construction beginning in early 2027 and completion targeted for 2031.
The full project includes seven bridges, a new four-lane Ohio River crossing between Evansville and Henderson, completion of the U.S. 60 interchange in Henderson, reconfiguration of the U.S. 41 interchange in Henderson, and completion of the I-69/U.S. 41 interchange in Evansville.
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