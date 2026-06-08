Marion's Crider PAS partners with Princeton Art Guild

The collaboration establishes a Princeton campus for Crider Performing Arts Studios at the Art Guild, providing private instruction and group classes for students of all ages and skill levels.
Initial offerings will include guitar, drums, voice, violin, piano and brass instruction, with plans to expand into additional instruments and class-based programs as the partnership grows.
The program will officially begin with a series of summer group music classes starting June 15. Organizers said the classes are intended to provide an affordable entry point into music education, with a discounted introductory rate of $20 per class. Private lessons also will be available based on instructor availability.
Joe Duncan, executive director of the Princeton Art Guild, said the initiative is part of a broader effort to make the Guild a place where community members actively participate in the arts.
“When we talk about the arts, we're really talking about the health and identity of a community,” Duncan said. “Music is a huge part of how people and communities connect, and we want the Guild to be a place where that can happen in a real, lasting way.”
The program will be supported through the Guild's Settle Family Music Fund, which was established tostrengthen music opportunities in Princeton and create long-term access to music education for local residents.
The launch will be celebrated with a free public concert featuring Small Batch, the Crider Performing Arts Studios tapestry band, along with special guest Alonzo Pennington. The concert will be held at 6 p.m. June 12 on the lawn of the historic Adsmore Museum.
Small Batch is composed of both instructors and students from the performing arts studio and is intended to showcase the collaborative teaching and performance model used by the program.
The concert is being presented in partnership with the museum and supported by the Settle Family Music Fund. Organizers said the event will give community members an opportunity to learn more about upcoming lessons, music programs and volunteer opportunities.
Community members interested in enrolling in lessons or learning more about the program can visit [Princeton Art Guild](https://www.princetonartguild.com/?utm_source=chatgpt.com).
The Princeton Art Guild is a nonprofit organization that provides arts education, exhibitions and community-based creative programming throughout Princeton and Caldwell County.
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