Preferred Tree & Land for all your needs

Whether you need a dangerous tree removed, a stubborn stump ground away, or your property reshaped and improved, Preferred Tree & Land has you covered.
✅ Total Tree & Stump Removal
✅ Landscaping
✅ Dirt Hauling
✅ Retaining Walls
✅ Drainage Systems
✅ Grading & Dirt Work
From small residential jobs to large land improvement projects, Stewart Haberlock and the team bring the equipment and experience to get the job done right.
FREE ESTIMATES!
📞 270-625-1041
Follow Preferred Tree & Land on Facebook and let them help transform your property. No job is too big or too small! 🌲🚜
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