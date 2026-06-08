Monday, June 8, 2026

Preferred Tree & Land for all your needs


Whether you need a dangerous tree removed, a stubborn stump ground away, or your property reshaped and improved, Preferred Tree & Land has you covered.

✅ Total Tree & Stump Removal
✅ Landscaping
✅ Dirt Hauling
✅ Retaining Walls
✅ Drainage Systems
✅ Grading & Dirt Work

From small residential jobs to large land improvement projects, Stewart Haberlock and the team bring the equipment and experience to get the job done right.

FREE ESTIMATES!

📞 270-625-1041

Follow Preferred Tree & Land on Facebook and let them help transform your property. No job is too big or too small! 🌲🚜

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