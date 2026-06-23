Livingston fills both basketball coaching roles

Scott Matlock has been hired as the Cardinals' new boys basketball coach, replacing Matt Hargrove. A Paducah resident, Matlock brings more than two decades of coaching experience and has strong ties to Livingston County, where five of his granddaughters attend school.
His coaching career includes assistant coaching stints at Paducah Tilghman from 2002-07, Heath High School from 2008-13, McCracken County from 2014-16 and Ballard Memorial from 2016-17 and again from 2022-23. He also served as Ballard Memorial's head baseball coach during the 2024 and 2025 seasons.
In addition to coaching, Matlock has worked as a high school baseball umpire for 25 years and a basketball official for 12 years, covering the First and Second Regions and western Tennessee.
The Lady Cardinals will be led by Jimmie Holder, who replaces Trent Palmer.
Holder, a Marshall County native and former standout player for the Marshals, takes over the program after most recently serving as head boys basketball coach at Murray High School.
Holder graduated from Marshall County in 2004 after setting several school records and later attended Murray State University, where he also served as a student assistant coach under then-head coach Mick Cronin.
Holder previously coached the Marshall County girls program to a 19-15 record, a 4th District championship and a 1st Region runner-up finish in 2022-23. He also spent three seasons as head boys coach at Ballard Memorial High School and held assistant coaching positions at Trigg County, Murray High School, Wabash Valley College and Kaskaskia College.
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