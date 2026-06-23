Young Black Bears Roaming Across Kentucky

Kentuckians may be seeing more black bears than usual this summer, and wildlife officials say there's no cause for alarm.
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources reports that young male black bears commonly leave their home ranges in eastern Kentucky during late spring and early summer after being displaced by older, dominant males during mating season. These juvenile bears can wander hundreds of miles through unfamiliar territory while searching for food, habitat and potential mates before typically returning to the mountains by fall.
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Officials remind residents never to approach or feed a bear. If a bear poses an immediate threat, people should make loud noises, wave their arms and contact local law enforcement. Homeowners are encouraged to secure garbage, remove pet food from outdoors, clean grills and avoid using bird feeders in areas where bears have been spotted. It is illegal in Kentucky to feed bears or knowingly leave food available to them.
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife notes that black bears naturally avoid people and dogs, and serious encounters are extremely rare. More information is available at BearWise.org and through the department's bear resources at fw.ky.gov. Bear sightings may be reported to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife at 1-800-858-1549.
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