PARADE IS ON | More Event Updates

Friday night's parade and evening activities remain on schedule. The parade begins at 6 p.m., followed by history trivia at Fohs Hall and s'mores and a living history campfire presentation in the rear parking lot of Fohs Hall, complete with bonfires.
Any weather-related changes this evening will be made as conditions warrant.
Saturday's Civil War and Revolutionary War encampments will continue as planned. Several outdoor activities will be moved indoors. Children's activities and vendors will be located inside the Crittenden County Middle School gymnasium.
The vintage 1800s baseball game at the park is also expected to be played as scheduled unless additional rainfall forces a change.
All events and programs previously scheduled indoors will remain on schedule, but attendees should check the latest information on the website to see whether event locations have changed.
Check this link for live updates:
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