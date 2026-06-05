Hurricane Camp Meeting all next week

Services are scheduled nightly at 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with meals served at 5:30 p.m. Sunday services will be at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., with a meal following the morning worship service.
Camp Meeting will feature pastors Matt Grimes, Danny Hinchee, Gary Hardesty, Charles Cook, Keith Wilcox and Steve Stone. Friday will be designated as Youth Night when day youth campers will lead much of the service.
Special music will be provided throughout the week by Kenny Tolley, Cutter & Cash and the Kentucky Grass, The Stone Family, youth campers and Hurricane Church.
The campground is located off KY 135 via Crittenden Springs Road and Hurricane Church Road. For more information, call 270-704-2591 or 270-704-0886.
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