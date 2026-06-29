Salem Council meets Tuesday on payroll tax

SALEM, Ky. – Salem City Council will hold a special meeting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Salem City Hall to consider final approval of an ordinance establishing an occupational tax.
The payroll tax proposal received its first reading during the council's regular June meeting. If approved on second reading, the ordinance would be approved.
The special meeting is scheduled solely to consider the second reading of the proposed ordinance and to open a bank account for the occupational tax receipts, if it passes.
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