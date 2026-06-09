Lyon County Sheriff's Report

On June 1, Sheriff Brent White arrested Joseph D. Bergman, 28, of Paducah on a Lyon Circuit Court failure-to-appear bench warrant. Bergman is charged with first-degree promoting contraband and second-degree persistent felony offender. He was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
On June 2, deputies served a Henderson County bench warrant on Amber W. Alexander, 41, of Owensboro for nonpayment of court costs, fees or fines. She is awaiting extradition to Henderson County.
On June 3, Sheriff White charged Nevaeh J. Thomas, 18, of Cadiz with complicity to intimidating a participant in the legal process. According to the sheriff's office, Thomas is accused of assisting Cameron Sanders, who is incarcerated in the Crittenden County Detention Center, in intimidating and harassing the victim and witnesses in Sanders' criminal assault case. The investigation was conducted by Deputy Bobby Beeler with assistance from Sheriff White.
On June 4, at approximately 8 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to a disturbance at Lee S. Jones Park. Chief Deputy Sam Adams determined that William D. Russell, 37, of Kuttawa was involved in a verbal dispute that turned physical in the park parking lot. Russell left the scene before law enforcement arrived but later went to the sheriff's office and met with Adams. He was subsequently arrested and charged with fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) involving a minor injury. Russell was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
All charges are merely accusations, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
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