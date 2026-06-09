Medicaid work requirements start Jan. 1

The federal government has released new Medicaid work requirement rules that could affect hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians enrolled through the state's Medicaid expansion program.
According to **Melissa Patrick of Kentucky Health News**, the new rule issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services requires certain able-bodied adults ages 19 to 64 to complete at least 80 hours a month of work, education, job training or community service to remain eligible for coverage. The requirements must be implemented by Jan. 1 under the federal One Big Beautiful Bill Act.
The rule applies to adults covered through the Affordable Care Act Medicaid expansion, which serves Kentuckians with incomes up to 138% of the federal poverty level. Kentucky currently has about 1.3 million Medicaid recipients, including roughly 440,000 adults enrolled through the expansion program.
Exemptions include pregnant and postpartum women, people with disabilities or serious medical conditions, American Indians and Alaska Natives, parents and caregivers of young children, and individuals already meeting work requirements through SNAP or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families programs.
Supporters say the policy encourages work and self-sufficiency while reducing waste and fraud. Critics argue that similar requirements in other states caused eligible people to lose coverage because of paperwork and reporting requirements without increasing employment rates.
Priscilla Easterling of Kentucky Voices for Health warned the new rules, combined with more frequent eligibility reviews and additional documentation requirements, could cause eligible Kentuckians to lose coverage simply because they miss notices or cannot complete the required paperwork on time.
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