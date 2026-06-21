Lyon County Sheriff's Weekly Report

Deputy Josh Travis responded to a single-vehicle collision at about 5:20 p.m. June 11 on U.S. 641 approximately 2.3 miles north of Eddyville. His investigation determined that a 2018 Nissan Versa driven by Aaron C. Hensley, 23, of Princeton, was traveling south when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway. The vehicle struck a gutter on a shop building and a metal statue, then damaged a parked vehicle at a residence before hitting a mailbox and overturning at least twice before coming to rest on the opposite side of the roadway. Hensley was transported by Lyon County EMS to a local hospital for evaluation after reportedly losing consciousness following the crash. The Eddyville Fire Department and Lyon County EMS assisted at the scene.
At about 12:57 p.m. June 15, Deputy Bobby Beeler investigated a collision on the U.S. 62 Cumberland River bridge near Lake City. The investigation determined that Michael W. Skees, 51, of Fredonia, attempted to pull off the roadway after running out of gas just before reaching the bridge. As he pulled off the roadway, the vehicle nearly overturned on an embankment. Skees was not injured, but deputies determined his driver's license was suspended. He was charged with operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license and was issued a summons to appear in court.
Chief Deputy Sam Adams served a Lyon District Court bench warrant June 17 on Lee Adams, 33, of Kuttawa, for contempt of court in a child support case. Adams remained lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
Deputies were dispatched at about 9:49 p.m. June 17 to a fight in progress at a business on Days Inn Drive in Kuttawa. Upon arrival, deputies detained Todd S. Brummett Jr., 44, of Kuttawa, who was allegedlyfighting with the owner and patrons. Brummett was charged by Deputy Luke Fraley with fourth-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct and was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
Deputies responded just before 9:30 p.m. June 18 to a collision in the 500 block of KY 819, also known as Sunnyside Loop. Deputy Fraley's investigation determined that Michael J. Cook, 46, of Dawson Springs, was driving a 2020 Buick Enclave westbound when an animal entered the roadway. Cook told deputies he attempted to avoid the animal, lost control and left the roadway. The vehicle struck a culvert before catching fire and coming to rest off the roadway. Deputies attempted to extinguish the blaze before the arrival of the Kuttawa Fire Department, but were unsuccessful. No injuries were reported.
Chief Deputy Adams responded to a disturbance on Center Ridge Road at about 11 a.m. June 19. During the investigation, deputies discovered Anthony R. Wiseman, 38, of Franklin, was in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was cited to court on those charges. No charges were filed related to the disturbance, and the parties were separated.
At about 2 p.m. June 20, Chief Deputy Adams was dispatched to a boat ramp off Lake Barkley Drive in Kuttawa. The investigation determined that an unidentified person who had launched a boat drove a vehicle and trailer into a parking area and collided with another parked, unoccupied vehicle and trailer. The driver left the scene. The incident remains under investigation.
Deputies responded at about 5:41 p.m. June 20 to a single-vehicle injury collision on Titus Road. Deputy Fraley's investigation determined that William T. Kirby, 45, was operating a 2007 Honda motorcycle eastbound when a deer entered the roadway, causing him to lose control. The motorcycle struck a speed-limit sign and overturned, coming to rest on top of Kirby. Alcohol and speed are suspected factors in the collision. Kirby was flown by Air Evac to an out-of-state hospital with incapacitating injuries. Assisting at the scene were Deputies Beeler and Travis, Air Evac, the Eddyville Fire Department, Kentucky State Police and Lyon County EMS.
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