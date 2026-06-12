US 641 Yard Sale Returns June 18-20

Click Image to Enlarge
Bargain hunters will have plenty of opportunities to shop local when the 2nd Annual US Highway 641 Yard Sale takes place June 18-20 in and around Marion.
The communitywide event features individual yard sales at locations along U.S. 641 and surrounding roads, along with participating downtown businesses offering special sales and vendor events. Participating businesses include Marion & Company, Louise’s Flowers and RUIE, each hosting sidewalk sales or special shopping opportunities.
Additional participants are still being accepted. Anyone interested in joining the event can call or text 270-969-1066 with their address and sale information. Organizers say flyers listing participating locations will be available at multiple sites to help shoppers navigate the event.
No comments:
Post a Comment