HIGHWAY 60 CLOSED MILE NORTH OF MARION

UPDATE - HIGHWAY IS BACK OPEN
ORIGINAL POST : U.S. 60 East is closed about one mile northeast of Marion after a tractor-trailer hauling tires crashed, leaving the highway impassable. Crittenden County Sheriff Evan Head said the roadway will likely remain closed for an extended period while crews conduct cleanup and recovery operations.
Motorists should seek alternate routes and avoid the area if possible. Drivers are also reminded that the KY 654 bridge east of Mattoon remains closed, making that route unavailable as a bypass between Marion and Mattoon.
Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.
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