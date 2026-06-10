State issues news release on ferry contract

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Following is a news release issued shortly after 12pm today by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. This week's Crittenden Press has further details on the contract negotiations. Get the full edition for more.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELASE
Negotiations Underway for Continuing
Cave-In-Rock Ferry Service
Potential expiration of agreement
on July 1 could impact ferry service
FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 10, 2026) – Team Kentucky and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) are committed to supporting the Ohio River Ferry Authority (Ferry Authority) and its mission to oversee the operations of the Cave-in-Rock Ferry, which serves as a vital transportation link between Kentucky and Illinois.
The two states have jointly funded this ferry service for years, including granting the Ohio River Ferry Authority a 13 percent increase in funding two years ago.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) remains in negotiations with the Ferry Authority but has yet to finalize a new agreement for financial support of the ferry operations. A new funding agreement with the Ohio River Ferry Authority must be made before July 1, 2026, to avoid the potential disruption to the Cave-in-Rock ferry service. Should a new agreement not be reached, and ferry service becomes affected, travelers should be prepared to use an alternate route between Cave-in-Rock, Illinois, and Crittenden County, Kentucky.
Cave-in-Rock Ferry Funding
The current state-funded agreement with the Ohio River Ferry Authority will expire on June 30, 2026. The Ferry Authority was created by the Crittenden County Fiscal Court to oversee the management and operation of the privately-owned ferry. The 16-hour-per-day, 7 day per week ferry service is equally funded by Kentucky and Illinois.
To prevent service disruption, KYTC officials are in discussions with the Ohio River Ferry Authority to renew the agreement. Since 2018, bi-state reimbursements to the Cave-in-Rock Ferry have more than doubled, from $804,000 to $1,878,060 for Fiscal Year 2026. During that same period, Kentucky’s other state-funded ferry operations have seen significantly smaller increases in operational costs. Two of those ferries, Dorena Hickman and Augusta, charge a fee in addition to receiving state funding support.
State operations budgets are declining over the next two years, but given the vital role that this transportation link serves between Kentucky and Illinois, KYTC is proposing a continuation of the ferry service at FY 2026 contract funding levels for Fiscal Years 2027 and 2028. By contrast, the Ohio River Ferry Authority is seeking a 47% increase in state funding support for no increase in services.
The states remain supportive of the Ohio River Ferry Authority and its mission to oversee operations of the Cave-in-Rock Ferry, but cannot afford to increase the level of state financial support for the ferry over the next two years.
The Cave-in-Rock Ferry carries about 300 vehicles per day at no cost to travelers. The shortest alternative drive between Cave-in-Rock and Marion would use the KY 56 Shawneetown Bridge and take about 35 minutes longer than a trip on the ferry.
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