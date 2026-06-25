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Thursday, June 25, 2026
THURSDAY's NewsCast | Happy Birthday!
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News | Sports | Interviews | More
Today, our interview with Mayor Browning
about this weekend's big event in town
By
Crittenden Press Online
at
June 25, 2026
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