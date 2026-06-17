The remarkable story of the Tolu Fluorite Statue

One of Crittenden County's most intriguing archaeological discoveries is the famed Tolu Fluorite Statue, a prehistoric Native American carving found near Tolu in 1954.
Believed to date to the Mississippian culture nearly 1,000 years ago, the figure is considered one of the most detailed and realistic fluorite carvings ever discovered and remains one of the most significant artifacts associated with southern Illinois and western Kentucky.
This week's edition of The Crittenden Press explores the statue's discovery, its unique craftsmanship, its mysterious symbolism and the enduring legacy of one of the county's most fascinating historical treasures.
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