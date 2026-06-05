Summer student feeding program

Crittenden County Schools will again provide free summer meals for children through its Summer Meals Program, with weekly distribution sites scheduled across the county from June 8 through July 23.
Meals will be available each Tuesday at Crittenden County Elementary School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Additional pickup locations include the Mattoon Fire Department and Frances Fire Department from 11 to 11:15 a.m., and the Shady Grove Fire Department and Tolu Fire Department from noon to 12:15 p.m.
Children 18 and younger are eligible to receive meals. School officials said a child, parent or guardian must be present when meals are distributed. Participants will receive five breakfasts and five lunches at each pickup. The program is offered through the federally funded SUN Meals initiative.
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