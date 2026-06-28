County Roads Closed due to Flooding

|Blackburn Church Road at
Caney Fork intersection.
Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom said this morning that motorists should use extra caution on all county roads because additional damage or debris may still be present.
Three roads were closed as of Sunday morning:
- Blackburn Church Road near the Piney Creek bridge.
- Blackford Church Road at the Caney Fork Road intersection.
- Travis Cemetery Road.
County road crews worked through the night to clear reported downed trees. Newcom said crews believe all reported trees blocking roadways had been removed by Sunday morning, including one that had fallen across Irma White Road.
Officials will continue inspecting county roads throughout the day and expect the list of closures to be updated as additional damage is identified or repairs are completed.
Motorists are urged to slow down, remain alert for washouts and debris, and avoid driving around barricades or road closure signs.
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