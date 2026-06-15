Livingston Board of Ed meeting

SMITHLAND — The Livingston County Board of Education recognized two district administrators for their leadership, discussed the possibility of providing free meals for employees and awarded Superintendent Amy Ramage exemplary marks during its regular monthly meeting June 8.
Board Chair David Kitchens called the meeting to order with all members present.
Before regular business began, Ramage presented the district's June LiveRED Staff Award to Instructional Supervisors Jennifer Gosselin and Kristy Nelson for their service to Livingston County Schools.
Ramage praised Gosselin for her work as instructional supervisor, gifted and talented coordinator and district assessment coordinator, noting her commitment to instructional excellence and student achievement. Nelson was recognized for her leadership as instructional supervisor, child nutrition director and public relations director, with Ramage citing her innovation, creativity and efforts to secure grants and strengthen district programs.
Following approval of consent agenda items, Ramage informed the board that a special called meetingwill be necessary later this month to review insurance proposals after the district's current carrier, Liberty Mutual, announced it will no longer provide coverage for school districts. The district will need a new provider for building, vehicle and workers' compensation insurance.
Ramage also reminded board members of the district's annual retirement reception scheduled for 4 p.m. July 13, prior to the board's regular monthly meeting.
The board approved the first reading of annual Kentucky School Boards Association policy and procedure updates, kindergarten early-entry applications and an agreement for school psychometrist services.
Board members also approved new adult meal prices of $5.50 for lunch and $3.75 for breakfast.
During discussion of meal prices, board member Christine Thompson requested information on employee participation in the district nutrition program and suggested exploring free meals for faculty and staff as an employment incentive. The board agreed to study the proposal, with Child Nutrition Director Kristy Nelson expected to present financial information and recommendations at the July meeting.
The meeting concluded with a closed executive session for Ramage's annual evaluation.
Upon returning to open session, the board announced Ramage had received an "Exemplary" rating in all five evaluation standards, stating she "continues to exceed expectations through her strong leadership, steadfast commitment to student achievement, and the positive relationships she has cultivated throughout the community."
The Livingston County Board of Education's next regular meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. July 13 at the district central office.
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