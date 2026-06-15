City council meets tonight in Marion

MARION, Ky. – The Marion City Council will meet tonight (Monday) at 5 p.m., at Marion City Hall with a relatively full agenda that includes surplus property, city lakes regulations, equipment purchases and the proposed city logo.
Council members are expected to consider a resolution declaring city-owned property as surplus, hear the first reading of an ordinance that would amend the city's fishing regulations at city lakes, discuss the purchase of a mini excavator and review the city's logo. Also on the agenda are second readings of the city's 2026-27 budget ordinance and an ordinance updating the pay plan for classified employees and non-elected officials, along with consideration of bids for the Clearwell Tank Rehabilitation Project and the sale of surplus property. Department reports and public comments will also be heard.
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