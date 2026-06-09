AREA ROADS closed for high water

UPDATE Blackburn Church Road will remain closed overnight at Piney Creek after this morning's flash flooding washed out part of the roadway. The closure extends from the Piney Creek bridge to the Blackburn Church building. Motorists are urged to use alternate routes and avoid the area until repairs can be made and the road is deemed safe for travel.
Also closed State highway KY 855 North is closed in western Crittenden County between US 60 and Frances due to high water over the roadway.
Also, state highway KY 902 is closed for the same reason at mile marker 5.
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