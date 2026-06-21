Cave-In-Rock Operating on Temporary Shorter Schedule

Beginning Monday, June 22 through Monday, June 29, the Cave-In-Rock Ferry will operate on a temporary 8-hour schedule.Temporary Operating Hours:
6:00 AM – 2:00 PM Daily
Last Run Times:
• From the Illinois side: 1:40 PM
• From the Kentucky side: 1:50 PM
Normal operating hours will resume on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.
Operating Hours:
6:00 AM – 10:00 PM
Last Run Times:
• From the Illinois side: 9:40 PM
• From the Kentucky side: 9:50 PM
This news release was issued by the Cave In Rock Ferry. It also included the following message.
“Please plan your travel accordingly during this time period. We appreciate your patience and understanding. Thank you for choosing the Cave-In-Rock Ferry.”
Editor’s NOTE: This temporary change is not associated with the ongoing ferry contract negotiations.
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