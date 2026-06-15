Lyon County Sheriff's Activity

On June 7, deputies and a Kentucky State Police trooper responded to a reckless driving complaint involving a suspected rolling domestic dispute on U.S. 62 East near U.S. 641. Authorities arrested Elizabeth A. Jones, 53, of Sedalia, charging her with fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle. Passenger Anthony J. Roberts, 39, of Paducah, was also arrested on a fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) charge. Both were lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
Deputies responded June 9 to a disturbance on Valley Drive, where Trenton D. Riley, 51, of Eddyville, was arrested on a menacing charge after allegedly threatening family members with a multi-tool knife while intoxicated. The sheriff's office said Riley was already on bond from a March arrest at the same location and additional charges are pending.
Sheriff Brent White arrested Meagan N. Edwards, 41, of Eddyville, on June 11 after observing her driving on U.S. 62 East. Edwards was charged with second-offense driving on a DUI-suspended license and lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
Also June 11, deputies served a Laurel District Court bench warrant on Heather R. Huskey, 27, ofWilliamsburg, for nonpayment of court costs, fees or fines. She is awaiting extradition to Laurel County.
Later that morning, White served a Marshall County warrant on Kathy L. Kingston, 50, of Kuttawa, charging her with theft by unlawful taking involving property valued between $1,000 and $10,000. Benton police alleged Kingston stole more than $3,000 in merchandise from Walmart between March 11 and May 27. She posted bond and was released.
That afternoon, White served a McCracken District Court bench warrant on Joseph D. Bergman, 28, of Paducah, for failure to appear in a traffic case. He was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
On June 13, Deputy Bobby Beeler assisted Kentucky State Police with a traffic stop after a vehicle allegedly disregarded a stop sign at Ky. 810 and U.S. 62. Joshua M. Rowlands, 44, of Eddyville, was arrested and charged with first-offense DUI and disregarding a stop sign before being lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
On Sunday, Sheriff White served a Lyon Circuit Court indictment summons on Amanda K. Overbaugh, 36, of Kuttawa, charging her with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Authorities said Overbaugh was already incarcerated in the Crittenden County Detention Center on similar charges from an earlier indictment and is scheduled to appear in Lyon Circuit Court next month.
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