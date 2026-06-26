America 250 Festival organizers adapting to weather

With rain falling and more in the forecast, organizers of the Legacy of Liberty America 250 festival have been hard at work since early this morning reshuffling plans, considering events where possible and exploring every option to ensure this weekend's celebration goes on. Just as our forefathers adapted to whatever challenges came their way, today's volunteers are showing that same determination and resilience.
More details on schedule adjustments and locations will be released later today.
Whether activities take place under cloudy skies or beneath a roof, Marion stands ready to honor America's story. So, the invitation remains open to come celebrate our nation's heritage.
Stay tuned for updates.
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