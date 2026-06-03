ROADS CLOSED FOR BRIDGE WORK

In Livingston County, KY 866 (Paradise Road) is closed near Tiline and Iuka between KY 2232 (Sugar Creek Road) and Furnace Pond Road. The closure is expected to remain in place until late July, weather permitting.
A section of KY 654 in northern Crittenden County remains closed for a bridge replacement project between Mattoon and Tribune. The closure began Monday, June 1 at a bridge over Mattoon Creek southeast of U.S. 60 near Mattoon. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the project includes construction of a new bridge at the site, which is expected to be completed by the end of August.
In Crittenden County, KY 506 remains closed near the Caldwell County line for a bridge replacement project. The project is expected to be completed this month.
Also, in Crittenden County, a bridge is out on Mexico Road, a county road in the View area.
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