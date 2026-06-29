Youth Football Camp Contest Winners

Rocket Youth Football Camp Awards
Rocket Youth Football camp was last week on the high school campus with 65 young athletes participating in three days of instruction, drills and competition. Pictured above are award winners from the event’s punt, pass, kick and obstacle course competition. They are (from left) Cade Collins, Max Brown, Carson Hill, Rowan Berry, Will Hurley, Davis Polk, Case Berry, Kayden Atwell, Jacob McKinney, Grayson Pritchett, Beckett Hunt and Chase Winders. In the 5-6 age division, Case Berry was first, Hurley second and McKinney third. In the 7-8 division Brown was first, Hill second and Rowan Berry third. In the 9-10 division, Winders was first, Collins second and Hunt third. In the 11-up division, Atwell was first, Polk second and Pritchett third.
This photo appeared in the June 25, 2026 print edition
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