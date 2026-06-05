Coming up is Free Fishing Weekend

Kentucky residents and visitors can fish without a license during the state’s annual Free Fishing Weekend on June 6-7.
The event, sponsored by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, allows anglers of all ages to fish in public waters across the commonwealth without purchasing a fishing license or permit. All other fishing regulations, including size and creel limits, remain in effect, and permission is still required to fish in private waters.
The department encourages families and first-time anglers to take advantage of the opportunity, with communities across Kentucky hosting special fishing events throughout the weekend. Information on local events and fishing resources is available through the department’s website and Fish Boat KY mobile app.
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